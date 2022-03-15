LPD arrests man for stabbing neighbor following weeks of disputes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted his neighbor following a number of arguments.

According to LPD, the weeks leading up to March 14th, Michael Wert and his 53-year-old neighbor had ongoing disputes outside of their respective residences near 23rd and R Streets. LPD said the arguments were general neighborly disputes.

LPD said around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, the 53-year-old neighbor confronted Wert and there was an argument. Police said Wert left for roughly 30 minutes before returning and kicking the victim’s door.

Police said the victim confronted Wert, and Wert then stabbed the victim in the arm and torso with a 2.5 inch blade knife.

The two men started wrestling over the knife and continued fighting until officers arrived, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said a witness saw the men fighting and called 911.

Wert was arrested for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.