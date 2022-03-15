Advertisement

LPD: Man found injured in basement dies

(Laurel Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man who was found injured in a basement, back in late January, has died.

On Jan. 26, LPD responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed near 30th and E Streets.

More: LPD: Woman found in home with stab wounds, man injured in basement

According to police, officers found a woman with multiple lacerations on her body and were notified there was another person in the basement.

Officers said in the basement, they found a man hanging from a rope. The woman and the man were both taken to a local hospital.

LPD said the man passed away on Feb. 4. Police said the man died by suicide and there will be no charges in this case.

