Nebraska officials reports missing man with early stages of dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriffs Office reported a missing man Monday.

David Hansen, 75, is described as 6′03 and 225 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes wearing a blue hat, gray long sleeve shirt, blue pants, glasses, and a cane.

It’s reported Hansen was last seen at home near S. 167th St. and left to go to the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office to renew plates.

Authorities continue to describe Hansen as having early stages of dementia and being diabetic with heart issues. According to the release, Hansen has multiple medical conditions that may cause him to become disoriented.

Officials say the plates weren’t renewed and he drives a black 2022 Ford Ranger with Nebraska license plates WRK157.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or contact the Sarpy County Sheriffs Office at 402-593-4111 immediately.

