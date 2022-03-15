Advertisement

Northwest Lincoln man asks for help in finding those responsible for car fire

A Lincoln dad is asking for help to identify who set fire to his daughters future birthday present.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A northwest Lincoln man is asking for help identifying who was responsible for a Sunday morning car fire that Lincoln Police are investigating as arson.

The fire happened near northwest 49th and west Gary Gately Streets, ruining his daughter’s soon-to-be birthday present.

The Lincoln dad, who was going to give a car he bought last year to his daughter for her 16th birthday, which is coming up in a few months. But early Sunday morning, those plans were put to a stop after the car was set on fire right outside their home.

Carloz Gonzalez was woken up around 5 a.m. Sunday to his dogs barking. He thought it was them barking as usual, but when he checked his home security video on his phone, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I did a double take because I wasn’t sure what I was seeing,” Gonzalez said. “And sure enough there was a fire outside it really caught me by surprise.

Gonzalez said Lincoln Fire and police were already outside his house when he realized what was going on. He said at first, they thought the cause of the fire was an electrical issue with the car. Until he looked further back on his home’s security video.

“Heading back inside I asked my daughter to check our security camera footage and that’s when we saw a few individuals that actually started the fire and I immediately just ran outside and caught up to the police officer and let him know this doesn’t seem to be an electrical fire issue it’s an arson type of act,” Gonzalez said .

When reviewing the footage, Gonzalez said he saw a car drive up and down the block and drop off two people, who poured liquid on the car and set it on fire.

“It looked like they were pouring igniter fluid and setting the car on fire,” Gonzalez said. “They took a couple of trips back and forth to make sure their job was done.”

Gonzalez said it’s just one of life’s inconveniences and is more upset about not being able to give the car to his daughter as planned in June.

“When she saw this that occurred, she was in shock,” Gonzalez said. “She couldn’t believe it. She’s sad about the situation. Probably more depressed about it than angry because she was looking forward to her first new car.”

Gonzalez is asking neighbors in the area to turn over any security footage or tips about who may have done this.

car fire
arsonists hit sweet 16 gift