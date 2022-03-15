Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Husker Women Dancing, Baseball Walks Off

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from March 14: Husker Women Dancing, Baseball Walks Off

Nebraska Women’s basketball draws a tough task with an 8/9 match-up against Gonzaga. Hear from the team as they prepare for Friday’s game. Also, Will Bolt discusses Nebraska’s walk-off winner in the home opener.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

