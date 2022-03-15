Advertisement

NU expands Nebraska Promise to cover more students

NU President Ted Carter announced the Nebraska Promise program will be expanded this fall.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska promise that’ll spread even further. This fall, more students will be able to attend Nebraska’s universities tuition free.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter is expanding the Nebraska Promise Program. The program started two years ago to help students with a family income of less than $60,000 a year attend schools like UNL tuition free.

This fall, the program will expand to students with a family income of less than $65,000 covering tuition for nearly 200 more students across the NU System. So far, about 7,000 students are taking part.

“We want to make sure everyone in Nebraska from the top of this administration level to all of our campuses included UNL, UNO, UNK and the medical center, all of our campuses,” said Carter. “We want to make sure everybody knows that they can get an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska.”

To qualify for the Nebraska Promise, students have to be from Nebraska, qualify for the Federal Pell Grant, maintain a 2.5 GPA, and be a full-time undergraduate student. Carter also permanently extended the Federal Aid Priority Application deadline from April 1 to June 1.

