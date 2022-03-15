Advertisement

Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill and Brent Weber
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting of a teen.

Blake Miller, 18, has been arrested Tuesday to face a manslaughter charge in the homicide investigation of 18-year-old Tanner Farrell.

The shooting happened Saturday at Miller’s house near south 161st and Harrison streets. Investigators believe Miller pointed the gun at Farrell and pulled the trigger thinking the gun was not loaded.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office, which announced Monday that charges were pending in the case, said Tuesday afternoon that investigators believe Miller unintentionally killed Farrell.

“This is so reckless in nature, by pointing the gun at an individual and pointing the trigger, that it fits the definition of manslaughter,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “So it’s a tragic incident. These people are all friends but we need to hold him responsible and accountable for what he did here.”

Kleine said alcohol was being consumed at the time of the shooting and that investigators are looking into where it came from.

Miller is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelan Garcia & Elizabeth Moran
LPD: Children in car during standoff in east Lincoln
Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.
One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus
The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.
LSO: Vehicle struck by train, occupants flee from the scene
Nebraska Lottery
120K lottery ticket sold in Lincoln
Nebraska advances permanent Daylight Saving Time bill

Latest News

File Graphic
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low-yellow
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: The middle of the week brings a little more heat...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a fire at 1317 S. 19th Street at 11:15 a.m....
LFR responds to fire in south Lincoln
Former Nebraska track and field world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Charlie Greene...
Husker track and field legend Charlie Greene passes away