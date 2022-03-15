Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting of a teen.

Blake Miller, 18, has been arrested Tuesday to face a manslaughter charge in the homicide investigation of 18-year-old Tanner Farrell.

The shooting happened Saturday at Miller’s house near south 161st and Harrison streets. Investigators believe Miller pointed the gun at Farrell and pulled the trigger thinking the gun was not loaded.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office, which announced Monday that charges were pending in the case, said Tuesday afternoon that investigators believe Miller unintentionally killed Farrell.

“This is so reckless in nature, by pointing the gun at an individual and pointing the trigger, that it fits the definition of manslaughter,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “So it’s a tragic incident. These people are all friends but we need to hold him responsible and accountable for what he did here.”

Kleine said alcohol was being consumed at the time of the shooting and that investigators are looking into where it came from.

Miller is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

