Shelley leads Huskers into NCAA tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As just a sophomore, Nebraska women’s basketball starting guard Jaz Shelley has the most NCAA tournament experience on the Huskers roster.

Shelley transferred in from Oregon, a power house over the last decade, after playing two seasons with the Ducks. Her freshman season Oregon was a favorite to win the National Championship with now WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu leading the charge. Oregon never even got a shot at the title because the 2019-20 tournament was canceled due to COVID.

“It’s been a little rough with NCAA tournaments, the first year COVID happened and we had a great team with a chance to win the whole thing so I think that was kind of a shot in the foot,” Shelley said.

The following year Oregon made the tournament again and Shelley was an instrumental part in the Ducks success in 2020-21. Shelley however, did not play in the first two games of the tournament due to a sprained ankle injury. Shelley is no stranger to playing on great teams and according to her this year’s Nebraska team is no different.

“I’ve never been a part of a team with this much chemistry that we have within this team so I think that’s a special quality that’s really hard to build in most teams and I think we have the upper hand in that,” Shelley said. “The year after I rolled my ankle and was out the first two games of the tournament last year, but I wouldn’t want to go to the NCAA tournament with anyone else so I’m really excited for it to maybe feel like my first NCAA tournament.”

With the most tournament experience on the roster, Shelley knew she could make an impact right away coming to Lincoln.

“I took a bet on it but also I saw what they achieved last year and i really thought that I could really help in some areas and they had done all the ground work and it’s just incredible to come in here seamlessly and they did most of that work last year,” Shelley said.

A lot needs to happen, but In the Wichita region their is a potential date with her former team the Oregon Ducks in the sweet sixteen if both teams win their first two games.

“Some of my best friends are still there so I was waiting for them to come up and I was like oh we’re getting a little close but it’s awesome, I’m happy for most of that program so it’s incredible to see they are still up there as well,” Shelley said.

The Huskers first game of the tournament is on Friday March 18. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNews.

