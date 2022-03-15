Vazquez murder trial: Week Two

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday the trial of Felipe Vazquez continued as the state called witnesses to pursue their case against the 19 year old. Vazquez is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of LPD investigator Mario Herrera.

The state presented video of Vazquez’s arrest at a home near where Investigator Herrera was shot. The police officer who put Vazquez in handcuffs spoke.

Looking at the body cam and cruiser footage, he said they found Vazquez in a house in the neighborhood. In the video, they can be heard calling out to Vazquez to come out of the home.

“As he got closer, I holstered my weapon through my handcuffs and as he moved backwards and I moved forward,” said Robert Mangels. “I told him to go to the ground, along with the other officers to come to the ground, and place him under arrest and cuffed both of his hands.”

The state also called Investigator Daniel Dufek, who arrested Orion Ross on the playground.

“He said something alone the lines of if he had a gun, he wouldn’t’ve stopped running,” said Dufek.

We also heard from Vazquez’s ex-girlfriend, who spoke with him around that time.

We also heard from Vazquez’s parents. His dad was at the house the day Herrera was fatally shot. His father said when he got home, he asked to speak to his son, who was locked in the bedroom, but was not allowed to do so.

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday, March 25.

