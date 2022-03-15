Advertisement

Warmer Today

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a brief cool down yesterday, a return to well above average temperatures is in the forecast for today. Part of the area could see some rain Thursday. The weekend looks dry for now.

Areas of fog are likely this morning in parts of Eastern Nebraska. That fog will dissipate later this morning. The bulk of today is going to be mostly sunny to sunny with winds becoming south and southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs temperatures should be in the mid 60s to around 70 for much of the area.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday leading to a wide range of high temperatures. Highs in the panhandle look to be in the low to mid 50s while highs in Southeast Nebraska look to be in the low to mid 70s. Southwest winds will become north and northwest at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

An upper level trough should move through the region to our south Thursday. There is a chance of rain in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. High temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Friday should be a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend. Sunday could be windy. Monday looks to be windy too with a decent chance of rain as a storm system moves into the area.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

