Wednesday Forecast: The middle of the week brings a little more heat...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild-for-March temperatures are expected to continue on Wednesday even as a cold front begins to slide across the state...

That frontal boundary will bring cooler temperatures to parts of western Nebraska on Wednesday...and cooler readings will overspread the entire region for Thursday and Friday. Precipitation chances associated with the front appear small at this time...and mainly confined to southern Nebraska and northern Kansas heading into Thursday and Thursday night. We will continue to include a 30% chance for rain in the area on Thursday...and a slight chance for a light mix of precipitation lingering into Friday morning in southeastern Nebraska.

Thursday Rain Chance - European Model (KOLN)

Thursday Rain Chance - GFS Model (KOLN)

Warm and dry conditions return for most of the weekend...with a more significant...and more widespread...rain chance indicated by both longer-range models for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Mon-Tue Rain Chance - European Model (KOLN)

Mon-Tue Rain Chance - GFS Model (KOLN)

Lows tonight won’t be quite as chilly...with readings in the low 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will head for the 60s and 70s once again...with the warmer numbers expected in the eastern part of the state.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows on Thursday morning will hold in the 30s and 40s again...thanks in part to significant cloud cover and that small precipitation chance.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will be noticeably cooler...and it will be a bit breezy...with temperatures holding in the 50s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook really says “spring”...with fluctuating temperatures...gusty winds at times...and some precipitation chances through the period.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.