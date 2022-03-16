Advertisement

CCC-L reports inmate death

Daniel Gondringer, age 51, died Monday evening at a hospital in Lincoln.
Daniel Gondringer, age 51, died Monday evening at a hospital in Lincoln.(piqsels)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Daniel Gondringer, age 51, died Monday evening at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

Gondringer’s sentence started September 21, 1990. He was serving a sentence of 33 years and four months to life for charges out of Platte County including second degree murder, kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Gondringer was being treated for a  medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

