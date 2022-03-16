Cold front arrives today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be a wide range of temperatures across Nebraska this afternoon due to a cold front moving through the area. Thursday looks to be cooler with a chance of rain. Warmer temperatures return for the weekend.

A cold front will make its way across the area today, but likely won’t arrive in Southeast Nebraska until late this afternoon or early in the evening. This is going to cause high temperatures to range from the low to mid 50s in the panhandle to the low to mid 70s in Southeast Nebraska. Clouds will increase from west to east so that by late this afternoon it should be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds ahead of the front will be from the south and southwest at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Behind the front, winds will be from the north and northwest at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph. There could be some rain and/or snow in parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle tonight.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

An upper level trough will move through the region to our south Thursday. Rain is going to be possible with the best chance in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Rainfall totals could range from a trace to 0.25″. It looks to be cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be north and northeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Precipitation could linger long enough and it could be cold enough late Thursday night into Friday morning that a rain/snow mix is possible in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Friday afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Above average temperatures return for the weekend with windy conditions possible Sunday. There is a good chance of rain early next week with a storm system moving through region. This will be beneficial rain since most of the area is in moderate or severe drought at this time.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.