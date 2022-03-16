Advertisement

Witness testifies about incident while Vazquez was in custody following Herrera killing

Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday marked day eight of the murder trial of Felipe Vazquez is underway in Platte County.

Vazquez is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting Investigator Mario Herrera.

Wednesday, we learned more about an alleged outburst Vazquez had while in custody. We heard from an employee with Lancaster County Youth Services, where Vazquez was sent after the August 2020 shooting.

Terrell Ellis, a shift leader with the Youth Services Center, testified about his interactions with Vazquez. Ellis recounted an incident that happened the day after the fatal shooting; LPD was called to the facility for an assault between two residents, not involving Vazquez.

Ellis said that when the officer entered the bravo pod Felipe yelled, ”How’s officer Hererra doing?”

Ellis says he wrote an incident report up to go in Vazquez’s file at the facility. Vazquez was held in the bravo pod, the area with maximum security. Ellis says he only interacted with Vazquez for six months and once Vazquez turned 17, he was sent to the county.

