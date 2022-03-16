Day seven of Vazquez trial sees more witnesses take the stand

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tuesday marks the seventh day of the murder trial of Felipe Vazquez. Vazquez is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting Investigator Mario Herrera in August of 2020.

Witnesses called to the stand included investigators, deputies and a man who found Vazquez hiding in his home after the fatal shooting on Aug. 26.

Erik Delaney owns a home near Hartley Elementary. The area that Vazquez fled to after shooting Investigator Herrera. Delaney gave his account of how he found Vazquez in his Lincoln basement. Delaney said he was home at the time of the shooting and heard rustling noises coming from his basement.

When he went to look, he found Vazquez hiding behind his water heater after breaking through his back door.

“By this point I could hear sirens and that sort of thing outside,” said Delaney. “I assumed there was something going on although I didn’t know. And I said to him look you know I think there’s some police out there and I believe they’re here for you. I’m not gonna call them in here but you can’t stay here. you broke into my house. You need to go.”

Delaney said Vazquez showed his bloody hand asking for help. Delaney told Vazquez to leave the house or he’d call 911. He said Vazquez went to his back porch, where police later found him.

