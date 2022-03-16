Advertisement

GBR Bracket Challenge raising money for Team Jack Foundation

In the bracket challenge’s first year, $2,000 was raised. The goal for the 2022 bracket challenge is $4,000, doubling last year’s goal.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NCAA tournament is just about to tip-off, joining team’s across the country for a month of madness. Before joining a basketball group, there’s an opportunity to support kids in Nebraska, just by filling out a bracket.

It’s called the GBR Bracket Challenge. The bracket pool was started by Megan Williams in 2021, as a way to give back to the Team Jack Foundation shortly after Andy Hoffman passed away.

“I really wanted to find a way to honor the family,” Williams said, “I think they’ve been such an inspiration to so many Nebraskans and I think everybody in Husker Nation has come together to support them before and I thought it would be a great way to do it again.

The group is only $10 to join, with all proceeds going towards the Team Jack Foundation.

In the bracket challenge’s first year, $2,000 was raised. The goal for the 2022 bracket challenge is $4,000, doubling last year’s goal. With nearly 24 hours until the dance begins, Williams said the group has already raised roughly $3,000.

You can find more details on how to join the group here.

