Grass fire behind Pinnacle Bank Arena

The fire was reported Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Firefighters are responding to a fire in a grassy field behind Pinnacle Bank Arena near the People’s City Mission and John Breslow Ice Hockey Center.

The fire was reported Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. and can still be seen burning as of 5:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

