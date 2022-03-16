Grass fire behind Pinnacle Bank Arena
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Firefighters are responding to a fire in a grassy field behind Pinnacle Bank Arena near the People’s City Mission and John Breslow Ice Hockey Center.
The fire was reported Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. and can still be seen burning as of 5:30 p.m.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
