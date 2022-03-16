Advertisement

Boys rescued from ice at Lake Minatare

Photo of an icy lake
Photo of an icy lake(KSFY)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Multiple law enforcement and emergency services rescued two 12-year-old boys who fell through thin ice at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area on Tuesday.

Dan Kling, conservation officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the two boys walked along the dam to the swim beach area and onto the ice. Both fell through the ice and climbed to the top numerous times, eventually staying in one place and crying for help. Adults accompanying them called 911 just before 5 p.m. Less than an hour later, the boys were rescued by members of the Minatare Fire, Rescue and Dive Team, and taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center, treated and released.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance Service and Air Link Helicopter Service.

Kling said visitors to lakes and reservoirs in the region should use extreme caution as nearly all remaining ice is thin and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation
LPD: Man found injured in basement dies
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Michael Wert
LPD arrests man for stabbing neighbor following weeks of disputes
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Smoke from a grass fire behind Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 16.
Grass fire behind Pinnacle Bank Arena
grass fire
Fire in grassy area behind PBA
U.S. Rep Jeff Fortenberry arriving for court in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 16, 2022. His...
Jury selected in Congressman Fortenberry’s trial in L.A.
Bayley Bischof
Jury selected in Fortenberry's trial