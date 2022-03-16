LPD investigating gunshots & incident near 30th and D Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about an incident in central Lincoln where gunshots were heard.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, LPD said a passerby reported hearing gunshots around 30th and D Streets.

LPD said the passerby saw 10-15 men and women yelling at each other near 29th and D Streets, then saw a sedan and SUV drive away firing a number of shots in unknown directions.

Officers said they arrived and found 14 shell casings in the area, but found no damage to structures anywhere in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.