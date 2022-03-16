Advertisement

LPD investigating gunshots & incident near 30th and D Streets

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about an incident in central Lincoln where gunshots were heard.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, LPD said a passerby reported hearing gunshots around 30th and D Streets.

LPD said the passerby saw 10-15 men and women yelling at each other near 29th and D Streets, then saw a sedan and SUV drive away firing a number of shots in unknown directions.

Officers said they arrived and found 14 shell casings in the area, but found no damage to structures anywhere in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation
LPD: Man found injured in basement dies
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Michael Wert
LPD arrests man for stabbing neighbor following weeks of disputes
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

LSO: Grand Island man arrested following I-80 stop; stolen gun from Omaha recovered
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade
The goal for the 2022 bracket challenge is $4,000, doubling last year’s goal.
GBR Bracket Challenge raising money for Team Jack Foundation
GBR Bracket Challenge raising money for Team Jack Foundation
GBR Bracket Challenge raising money for Team Jack Foundation