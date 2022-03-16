Advertisement

LSO: Grand Island man arrested following I-80 stop; stolen gun from Omaha recovered

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grand Island man following a traffic stop on the interstate where a stolen gun was recovered.

On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., LSO said a member of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a car on I-80, that was eastbound, near mile marker 394. Deputies said the car was stopped for following too closely.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the car had Illinois license plates and all four people in the car were from Grand Island.

Deputies said the driver had a suspended driver’s license and they learned that the front seat passenger, a 40-year-old man, was a convicted felon.

Sheriff Wagner said the investigator asked the man if there were guns or narcotics in the vehicle.

The man told the investigator he had five antique firearms that he was transporting to family members because he could no longer have firearms, according to Sheriff Wagner.

LSO said deputies searched the car and found five firearms, one of which turned out to be a stolen firearm from a burglary in Omaha back in October 2021.

Sheriff Wagner said in addition to the firearms, deputies also found ammo, drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue on it, six rings, an old Rolex watch, two laptops, four tablets, three phones and $4,600 in cash.

Deputies said they are now working to determine if the jewelry and electronic devices were stolen.

The 40-year-old man was arrested and is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.

Sheriff Wagner said the three other people in the car were released.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police make arrest in Omaha teen homicide investigation
LPD: Man found injured in basement dies
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Michael Wert
LPD arrests man for stabbing neighbor following weeks of disputes
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Blake Miller, 18
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares the sandhill crane the state migratory bird during a press...
Ricketts proclaims sandhill crane the State migratory bird
U.S. Rep Jeff Fortenberry arriving for court in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 16, 2022. His wife...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s trial begins in Los Angeles Wednesday
LPD investigating gunshots & incident near 30th and D Streets