LSO: Grand Island man arrested following I-80 stop; stolen gun from Omaha recovered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grand Island man following a traffic stop on the interstate where a stolen gun was recovered.

On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., LSO said a member of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a car on I-80, that was eastbound, near mile marker 394. Deputies said the car was stopped for following too closely.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the car had Illinois license plates and all four people in the car were from Grand Island.

Deputies said the driver had a suspended driver’s license and they learned that the front seat passenger, a 40-year-old man, was a convicted felon.

Sheriff Wagner said the investigator asked the man if there were guns or narcotics in the vehicle.

The man told the investigator he had five antique firearms that he was transporting to family members because he could no longer have firearms, according to Sheriff Wagner.

LSO said deputies searched the car and found five firearms, one of which turned out to be a stolen firearm from a burglary in Omaha back in October 2021.

Sheriff Wagner said in addition to the firearms, deputies also found ammo, drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue on it, six rings, an old Rolex watch, two laptops, four tablets, three phones and $4,600 in cash.

Deputies said they are now working to determine if the jewelry and electronic devices were stolen.

The 40-year-old man was arrested and is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.

Sheriff Wagner said the three other people in the car were released.

