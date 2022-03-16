McCarville deals career-high 10 K’s in 12-6 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and posted a 12-6 win over New Mexico State on Tuesday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (6-9) tied a season-best 12 runs on 10 hits and committed no errors, while the Aggies (9-5) had six runs on four hits and three errors.

Dawson McCarville dealt six shutout innings, allowing only a single in the fourth and striking out a career-high 10 Aggies. Chandler Benson pitched a perfect seventh inning and Jaxon Jelkin tossed a scoreless eighth. Caleb Feekin surrendered six runs on three hits in two outs in the ninth, while Quinn Mason delivered three consecutive walks before Corbin Hawkins recorded the final out.

Max Anderson went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and three RBI. Brice Matthews was 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of steals, followed by Josh Caron with two hits and two RBI. Griffin Everitt hit his third homer in two games with a two-run home run on Tuesday night.

McCarville began the game with three punchouts in the first, followed by a three-run spurt from the offense in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Jessen was hit by the pitch and came around to score on Matthews’ RBI single to left center.

Matthews stole second and Garrett Anglim drew a walk, setting up Caron’s two-RBI single up the middle to put the Huskers ahead by three.

Nebraska added three more in the second after an RBI groundout by Core Jackson and a two-run shot by Everitt that sailed 381 feet to left.

McCarville worked around a walk and a single with three straight strikeouts in the fourth to keep NMSU off the board. Back-to-back doubles by Jackson and Anderson added one to the lead, while Anderson later touched home on a wild pitch to push the lead to 8-0.

The Huskers tacked on four runs on four hits and a pair of NMSU errors to grow the large lead to 12-0. Nebraska had two runs score from two Aggie errors on two different plays and Anderson knocked in two more on a two-RBI single to right, plating Caron and Gabe Swansen.

New Mexico State scored all six of its runs on a grand slam and two walks with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.

Tomorrow’s first pitch between the Huskers and Aggies is set for 1:35 p.m. at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

