Nebraska duo head off to NCAA tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Nebraska natives are getting ready for the March Madness Tournament. Charlie Easley and Baylor Scheierman both have had a fantastic year for South Dakota State.

The two have been good friends since they were in eighth grade. Lincoln Pius Grad Easley’s college basketball journey started as a Cornhusker. He later transferred to South Dakota State where he reunited with long-time friend and Aurora grad Scheierman.

“I never really thought we’d ever play again with each other but these past few years it’s been a lot of fun to kind of rekindle that and now we live together so life comes full circle,” said Scheierman.

A lot has changed since high school.

Scheierman is now this season’s Summit League Player of the Year and Easley is leading the team in three-point percentage while helping lead the JackRabbits to a 30-4 record and a conference championship.

“I mean their was some talk and buzz around the win streak but we we just did a good job at blocking it all out and staying locked in on each team, taking it one game at a time and just trusting each other and the coaches really helped us through the whole year,” said Easley.

The Nebraska natives are now living out another dream, getting the chance to play in the NCAA tournament.

“You know you grow up watching it and all the cool moments happening and you never think that you might actually have a chance to get there and so actually getting there was special and it made this whole week pretty surreal,” said Scheierman.

As the duo and South Dakota State get ready for Providence, they couldn’t have done it without the support from everyone back home in Nebraska.

“Appreciate the support obviously it means a lot to us and it always makes me smile looking on social media and seeing the support that we have back home and all the positivity,” said Scheierman. “It means a lot and it goes a lot farther than you think.”

“Yeah, everybody cheering us on and following our progress from Nebraska we really appreciate it and we’re going to go and try and get it done,” said Easley.

