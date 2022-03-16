Advertisement

Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court

Blake Miller, 18
Blake Miller, 18(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha teen accused of accidentally shooting his best friend made his first court appearance today.

Blake Miller, 18, faces a manslaughter charge. Prosecutors say he pulled the trigger on a rifle thinking it was unloaded and shot and killed his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell.

Miller’s attorney calls the incident a tragedy and says the Miller family is doing the best they can under the circumstances.

“They’re heartbroken. Blake Miller is seeing a counselor, already we’re concerned about his health and safety,” Attorney William Bianco said. “The family is sticking together and working together to get through this and time will help them out.”

Miller was released on his own recognizance. His preliminary trial is scheduled for April 18.

