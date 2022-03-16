Thursday Forecast: A much cooler day...with a chance of rain on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure will swing out onto the Plains on Thursday...cooling us back down into the 40s and 50s...and bringing parts of the region a chance for precipitation.

While this is NOT expected to be a widespread rain event...parts of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas could see some decent precipitation later Thursday...Thursday night...and into Friday morning.

Thu-Fri Precip. Potential - GRAF Model (KOLN)

The BEST rain chance over the coming days is still expected early next week...with more widespread coverage...and more significant rainfall totals Monday into Tuesday.

Monday Skycast - GFS Model (KOLN)

Tuesday Skycast - GFS Model (KOLN)

In-between our Thursday system and the stronger one early next week...we’ll see a mild-to-warm weekend...with 60s on Saturday...and a gusty southerly wind Sunday helping to warm us into the 70s. Both days are expected to be precipitation-free.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s with increased cloud cover along with our rain chance increasing as the day wears on.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows Thursday night will be much colder...mainly in the low 20s to low 30s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will primarily be in the 50s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

As mentioned earlier...the weekend will be unseasonably mild-to-warm...and mainly dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s...and readings on Sunday head for the 70s.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Here’s the latest 7-Day Outlook for Lincoln...highlighted by the precipitation chances Thursday into early Friday...as well as the more significant event expected Monday and Tuesday of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

