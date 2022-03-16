Advertisement

Two dogs die in fire in south Lincoln

(WGCL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and rescue responded to a fire at the 1300 block of S. 10th Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to LFR, three dogs were involved in the fire. Two dogs perished due to the incident, with one dog still alive.

LFR said that there was around $200,000 in damage.

No residents were home when the fire started. The cause of fire was an overloaded power cord.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelan Garcia & Elizabeth Moran
LPD: Children in car during standoff in east Lincoln
Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.
One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus
The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.
LSO: Vehicle struck by train, occupants flee from the scene
Nebraska Lottery
120K lottery ticket sold in Lincoln
Nebraska advances permanent Daylight Saving Time bill

Latest News

Daniel Gondringer, age 51, died Monday evening at a hospital in Lincoln.
CCC-L reports inmate death
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Day seven of Vazquez trial sees more witnesses take the stand
Gov. Ricketts highlights educational initiative to address learning loss
Rep. Fortenberry's trial to begin in L.A.
Rep. Fortenberry's trial to begin in L.A.