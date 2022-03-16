Two dogs die in fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and rescue responded to a fire at the 1300 block of S. 10th Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to LFR, three dogs were involved in the fire. Two dogs perished due to the incident, with one dog still alive.

LFR said that there was around $200,000 in damage.

No residents were home when the fire started. The cause of fire was an overloaded power cord.

