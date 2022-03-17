Advertisement

City of Lincoln proposes “Q” and “P” Street bike lanes

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For those who commute with their bikes, the City of Lincoln is looking to make downtown more accessible. Changes to Q and P Streets could begin next year, but first the city wants input.

Two new bike lanes could be coming to central Lincoln. Dozens gathered at a public open house Wednesday evening to give their input on the proposed lanes. These lanes would be along Q and P Streets from 25th Street to Antelope Valley Parkway - helping cyclists reach downtown safer.

“It’s going to effect the people who live and work here in some form or fashion with moving parking or removing a drive lane,” said Dan Carpenter, LTU Traffic Engineering Manager.

This street bike plan has two options: one keeps the road as two driving lanes with one bike lane added, and removes the available parking; option two adds a bike lane, keeps parking the way it is, but drops driving lanes to just one lane.

The City of Lincoln came up with these options after conducting a parking analysis and traffic capacity analysis for both streets.

“We found that there is a lot of unused parking between P and Q Streets,” Carpenter said. “During our study period 73% of the spots were never occupied as well as there being excess travel capacity with two lanes that would be adequately served with one lane.”

The cyclists want the bike lanes now, but it’s just a matter of how the city will implement them.

“If you’re going north and south it’s really amazing. If you’re going east and west it can be challenging,” Shari Rosso of Lincoln said. “I think that P and Q {Streets} are prime to have biking go this direction.”

“I really favor any additions to our infrastructure that makes it safer for motorists and cyclists to co-exist,” Peter Smith of Lincoln said.

The City hopes to decide on the preferred option with construction likely in 2023.

