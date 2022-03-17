Cooler and breezy with precipitation possible today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be as warm today and winds are going to be stronger than yesterday. The chance of rain will be increasing through the day. Snow will be possible in parts of the area tonight into Friday morning.

An upper level trough and surface low will move through the region today through Friday. It is going to be mostly cloudy to cloudy, cooler and breezy today. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with north-northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Isolated to scattered showers are possible this morning and afternoon. Widespread rain is likely in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well North Central and Northeast Kansas this evening into Friday morning. It could be cold enough that snow mixes in with the rain or there is a period of all snow in some locations. Light snowfall accumulation is possible mainly on the grass or elevated surfaces. There could be some slushy accumulation on roads, sidewalks and parking lots. It looks like the most precipitation (rain and liquid equivalent of snow) will be in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Clouds will decrease from west to east Friday with Eastern Nebraska likely to be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. High temperatures Friday look to be mainly in the 50s with north winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of the area tonight into Friday morning. (KOLN)

Precipitation (rain and liquid equivalent of snow) potential for Thursday morning through Saturday morning. (KOLN)

Snowfall potential for Thursday through Friday morning (KOLN)

This weekend will be warmer and dry with highs mainly in the 60s Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. The second half of the weekend could be breezy. Another storm system looks to move through the region early next week. There is a good chance of rain Monday and Tuesday for much of the area. Monday and Tuesday could be breezy too.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

