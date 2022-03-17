Advertisement

Extra LPD officers on patrol for St. Patrick’s Day

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Police are conducting a special enforcement on Thursday to help keep drunk drivers off the road.

The goal is to reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes and DWI violations while helping to promote responsible sales & service of alcoholic beverages in licensed liquor establishments throughout the city.

Extra officers will be added to each of Lincoln’s four geographic police teams. These officers will be conducting alcohol compliance checks at various licensed liquor establishments on each team area.

When that detail is complete, the officers will conduct a high visibility traffic enforcement with emphasis placed on traffic enforcement and DWI violations. The Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office is providing funding for the extra officers participating in this detail.

“It is our hope that, by conducting this special detail, we can help reduce the number of traffic accidents and intoxicated drivers while promoting responsible sales & service of alcoholic beverages.”

Lincoln Police Department

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Smoke from a grass fire behind Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 16.
Grass fire contained behind Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change

Latest News

A Superior man was killed in a crash on Highway 78 on Wednesday.
Superior man dies in Webster County crash
Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is charged with one count of scheming to falsify or...
Jury hears opening statements in Rep. Fortenberry’s federal trial
Friday 7am Skycast
Friday Forecast: Rain AND snow possible early...then a cool and dry afternoon
The 2022 wine passports
2022 Nebraska Wine Passport now available