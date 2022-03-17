Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Rain AND snow possible early...then a cool and dry afternoon

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of Nebraska and northern Kansas...

The Lincoln area will see rain Thursday night...with snow possibly mixing in late as temperatures cool by early Friday morning. Some areas near the Nebraska-Kansas border could end up with 1-to-3″ of heavy, wet snow by Friday morning. It’s certainly possible that the Capital City ends up with snow accumulations, especially on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. As is usually the case this time of year...temperatures will be a critical factor in “who” sees snow...and “how much” they might get. This system has plenty of moisture to work with...so a difference of just a couple of degrees will play a big role. Some weather models indicate a snowfall “rate” of up to 1 inch per hour for a time. Please stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

At 10pm Thursday night...most areas that are seeing precipitation will be seeing rain...

Thursday 10pm Skycast
Thursday 10pm Skycast(KOLN)

...by 2am Friday snow is expected to mix in with the precipitation field over parts of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas...

Friday 2am Skycast
Friday 2am Skycast(KOLN)

...by 7am Friday...Lincoln cold be looking at rain...snow...or a mix of both...make sure you check in with Meteorologist Brandon Rector on 10-11 This Morning at 5am before you venture out the door...

Friday 7am Skycast
Friday 7am Skycast(KOLN)

...most of the precipitation will have ended as we head into Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

Friday 5pm Skycast
Friday 5pm Skycast(KOLN)

Overnight lows tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Friday will be mainly in the 50s...but areas that see some Friday morning snow will end up cooler.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The weekend still looks dry with a pronounced warming trend.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Our 7-Day Outlook continues to advertise a more potent...more widespread precipitation event early next week...with good chance for rain on both Monday and Tuesday...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

