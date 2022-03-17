Jury hears opening statements in Rep. Fortenberry’s federal trial

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KOLN) - Whether or not congressman Jeff Fortenberry will be found guilty or not guilty in his federal trial centers around a 10 minute phone call - and whether or not the congressman heard it clearly and remembered it.

This was the message to jurors Thursday in opening statements made by both the prosecution, who said Fortenberry deliberately lied, and the defense, who said the congressman simply made a mistake and was set-up.

Both asked the jury to follow the evidence.

Fortenberry, his five daughters and granddaughter watched as both sides of this case shared their version of a story that centers around a $30,000 donation to his 2016 campaign and a ten minute phone call.

That phone call happened in 2018 after a Los Angeles-based Lebanese doctor named Elias Ayoub hosted a fundraiser for Fortenberry where $36,000 was raised. Thirty-thousand dollars of that money was illegally donated, but the question is when - or if - Fortenberry knew about those illegal donations.

The prosecution said he knew because of a recorded a phone call between Ayoub and Fortenberry.

The prosecution said during the phone call, Ayoub told the congressman the money came from Toufic Baaklini through foreign national Gilbert Chagoury. But nine months later when asked about the donations in an interview with the FBI, Fortenberry said he was unaware it came from a foreign source.

The defense said Fortenberry probably wasn’t sitting in his office or taking notes during this phone call, and didn’t remember or understand what Dr. Ayoub had told him. The defense said he did his “level best” to tell investigators the truth.

The prosecution told the jury that Fortenberry deliberately lied to protect himself, his friends and his ability to get more money.

The defense said the congressman was simply set up and that the government gave him a piece of information to test his honesty, waited months, and then asked him a very specific question with the intent to indict him.

Fortenberry is charged with one count of scheming to falsify or conceal material facts and two counts of making a false statement to a government agency. Each felony charge comes with a maximum penalty of five years.

Below are courtroom sketches from Wednesday, the start of the trial.

