Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office experiencing phone problems

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it’s experiencing some technical difficulties with its new telephone system.

LSO said calls to the main, non-emergency number 402-441-6500 are not always ringing through. Some callers report “their call cannot be completed as dialed” when dialing the 6500 number.

If calls to 402-441-6500 are not getting through, call 402-441-6000, the Communications Center’s non-emergency line, and you will be transferred to your intended recipient.

As always, if you have an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

