Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office experiencing phone problems
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it’s experiencing some technical difficulties with its new telephone system.
LSO said calls to the main, non-emergency number 402-441-6500 are not always ringing through. Some callers report “their call cannot be completed as dialed” when dialing the 6500 number.
If calls to 402-441-6500 are not getting through, call 402-441-6000, the Communications Center’s non-emergency line, and you will be transferred to your intended recipient.
As always, if you have an emergency, call 911.
