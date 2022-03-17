Man arrested with Vazquez following Herrera shooting testifies in court

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial of Felipe Vazquez continued Thursday in Platte County, and the jury heard testimony from 20-year-old Orion Ross. Ross was the only person barricaded in a bedroom with Vazquez on the day LPD Investigator Mario Herrera was shot.

Ross took the stand and testified for several hours about the events of Aug. 26, 2020 and the days leading up to it. He also talked about where Vazquez got the stolen gun that was allegedly used to shoot Herrera. Ross testified about five different days between July 12, 2020 and August 26, 2020.

He detailed moving to Arkansas to live with his dad and coming back to Lincoln in August for a gender reveal party. He talked about also being back for Vazquez’s brother’s birthday, which was on the same day he was arrested with Vazquez which was also the day Herrera was shot.

Ross said during a drive down to Arkansas, at a stop at a gas station, Vazquez showed him a gun in his waistband. Ross said the gun belonged to the man that he, his mother and siblings were living within Lincoln before the move.

Ross’s testimony went on to describe where that gun went between that day in July 2020 and the day Herrera was shot.

He said he returned to Lincoln on Aug. 23 for a gender reveal party at Peter Pan Park. Between then and Aug. 26, Orion said he showed multiple people the gun there, at another gathering at a park, and that he fired it once in the basement of a friend’s house where Vazquez and another man were present.

On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 26, Ross said he was sleeping at Vazquez’s house near 33rd and Vine Streets when he was woken up by the sound of police at the bedroom door. He said the gun and two magazines of ammo were in a pillowcase in the room. He said about five minutes before they escaped through the window, Vazquez asked for the gun.

“He just said go to the bat cave, Batman will meet us there, asked for the gun, grabbed it, coughed and cocked it and went to the window,” Ross said.

The gun used to shoot Herrera was a black Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun.

Ross went on to testify that he broke open the window with a soccer ball mug but that Vazquez broke the rest of the window on his way out.

Ross testified he didn’t hear any gunshots while running from police.

During cross examination, the defense pointed out that Ross took a plea deal with the Lancaster County Attorney’s office. He was previously facing seven charges and anywhere from 144 years to life in prison.

Now, Ross faces a maximum of 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges: escape using deadly force or weapon and unlawfully giving a firearm to a juvenile.

