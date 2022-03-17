McKinney’s Irish Pub celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 8th annual block party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day brings people together around the globe, and Thursday you can join in the festivities in the Capital City.

Here’s the schedule for the 8th annual McKinney’s celebration.

The bar will open at 10 a.m.

The street party starts at 2 p.m.

Live music starts at 4 p.m.

McKinney’s will host their annual lucky charms eating contest and kilt contest throughout the day

“Look at Chicago, New York City and see their parades and the big St. Patrick’s Day parties,” McKinney’s Irish Pub owner, Nathan Stewart said, “I think people enjoy that the town of Lincoln has their party too. I think that’s why the locals are so excited about it, because we have our own St. Patrick’s Day. They don’t have to go to Kansas City or Chicago they have it here in Lincoln.”

The event has become so popular - what started as roughly 1,0000 people in it’s first year has now doubled with about 2,000 visitors. In terms of Nebraska football game day foot traffic in the bar, the sales from St. Patrick’s Day actually becomes about two or three home football games rolled into one.

Stewart said the past couple years have looked a bit different because of the pandemic, but mentioned that this year will look like the normal party everyone is used to. The pub expects guests to finish roughly 40 kegs, 25 of them Guinness alone.

“We’re probably cooking up about 300 pounds of corned beef to get us ready for the event,” Stewart said, “We’re getting ready to die the kegs green, making green Jell-O shots, and decorating the bar. We actually go from one to three handles of Guinness behind the bar because we sell so much.”

This will be the first street party for McKinney’s without restrictions in three years. The street will be blocked off in front of McKinney’s on P Street, between Lazlo’s and the end of 8th Street.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.