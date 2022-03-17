NCAA Tournament goal fulfilled, Huskers want more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s basketball players say qualifying for the NCAA Tournament was a goal from the start of the season. The Huskers are just days away from their first NCAA appearance since 2018, and they’re not satisfied with just qualifying for the Big Dance.

“If we remain with the same mentality, we can beat anyone who’s in front of us,” sophomore guard Jaz Shelley said. “We don’t limit how good we are; how talented we are.”

The Huskers carry a 24-8 record into the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska is the 8-seed in the Wichita Regional and will play Gonzaga (26-6) in the first round.

“We’re pretty confident,” Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski said. “We’re really excited to be able to play in the tournament. I’m excited to play Gonzaga. I feel like we match up really well with them.”

Nebraska went unbeaten in non-conference play this season and defeated three Top 10 opponents. Two weeks ago, at the Big Ten Tournament, the Huskers reached the semifinals.

“This is a special team,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said. “Its special group. People can feel that and its easy to want to get behind. There’s a lot of really good momentum in our program.”

Williams is making her second NCAA Tournament appearance at her alma mater. The head coach, in her sixth season at Nebraska, says she has an affinity for this year’s team. Williams was emotional during the team’s Senior Day ceremony on February 27th. She has frequently applauded her team’s work ethic and togetherness.

“Everyone kind of says to survive and advance,” Markowski said. “Coach Williams, for us, has been ‘Attack and dominate.’ That’s such a good mindset going into the tournament.”

Nebraska held one final practice in Lincoln before departing for Louisville on Wednesday. The Huskers are scheduled to play on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN News.

