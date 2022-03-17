Advertisement

Nebraska completes comeback against New Mexico St. with a walk-off hit

Highlights and postgame interviews from Nebraska' 6-5 walkoff win over New Mexico St.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senior Efry Cervantes delivered a walk-off hit for the Huskers in Nebraska’s dramatic 6-5 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday. Cervantes hit a ground ball through the right side of the infield, allowing Brice Matthews to score the game-winning run. The Huskers’ victory marks Nebraska’s second walk-off win over the past three days.

Drew Christo, an Elkhorn native, made his first collegiate start on the mound. Christo only pitched to four batters, walking three of them. Jackson Brockett and Braxton Bragg came on in relief, striking out three batters apiece.

In addition to Christo’s struggles, Nebraska made multiple miscues in the field. The Huskers committed a pair of errors, forcing the Big Red to play from behind nearly the entire game.

Cam Chick sparked the Huskers’ comeback effort with a 2-run home run in the 8th inning. Tyler Palmer was later thrown out at the plate, allowing New Mexico State to carry a 5-4 lead into the 9th inning.

In the final frame, Garrett Anglim singled to right field, scoring Luke Sartori to tie the game, 5-5. Three batters later, with 2 outs in the 9th, Cervantes sent the Hawks Field crowd into a frenzy with the game-winning hit. As Cervantes rounded first base, he waved toward the New Mexico State dugout while his teammates rushed the field.

Nebraska’s record improves to 7-9. The Huskers return to Hawks Field on Friday to host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:35 p.m.

