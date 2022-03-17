Advertisement

Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively...
The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively eat meat.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade
Smoke from a grass fire behind Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 16.
Grass fire contained behind Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha teen accused of shooting 18-year-old Tanner Farrell appears in court
Vincent Nagel
LSO: Grand Island man arrested following I-80 stop; stolen gun from Omaha recovered

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks at Friends of Ireland Luncheon
Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM.
Amazon closes $8.5B deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM
The event has become so popular what started as roughly 1,0000 people in it’s first year, has...
McKinney’s Irish Pub celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 8th annual block party
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 doctors killed in dental office shooting in Texas
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case