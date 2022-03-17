Advertisement

Superior man dies in Webster County crash

A Superior man was killed in a crash on Highway 78 on Wednesday.
WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man was killed following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Webster County.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 78, approximately seven miles north of Guide Rock.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department said a southbound vehicle, driven by Juan Perez, 23, struck a northbound semi.

The sheriff’s office said Perez died at the scene. The other driver was unharmed.

Chief Deputy Ron Sunday said the investigation is still in the early stages but at this time, the sheriff’s office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

