Tabitha breaks ground on new living community for seniors and college students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Loneliness can impact people of all ages. Tabitha Health is breaking ground on a new living community to fight that in two major age groups.

The new, first-of-its-kind project is an intergenerational community that bridges the gap between seniors and college students. It will include 128 apartment units for seniors and students at Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Tabitha said they wanted to address the loneliness seniors and college students feel, the shortage of healthcare workers, and the need for affordable housing options in Lincoln.

The president of Tabitha Health, Christie Hinrich, said bringing those generations together will help ease their feelings of loneliness.

“It’s imperative that we step into this gap that exists and bring a solution that will make loneliness go away and replace it with joy and with gratitude and a reason to wake up every day,” Hinrich said.

The $26 million project is four stories, 155,000 square feet with 128 apartment units.

It includes a rooftop with a fire pit and garden area, indoor common areas and outdoor space for gatherings.

It provides seniors with an affordable living facility and allows Bryan College students to be closer to campus.

“What this means is to have a place where students who maybe come far away from home to have a connection to campus, to community members and to elders,” said Alethea Stovall, Dean of Students at Bryan College.

Hinrich said Tabbitha has been working on the project for the past four years and it should be finished next summer.

“Seniors and students will come together and create intentional neighboring where wisdom will be shared,” Hinrich said. “Experiences will be experienced together, and joy will be found in the hallways and in the common spaces of this community.”

This project is being partly subsidized by taxpayers. The city council signed off on $3.3 million in TIF funding.

So far, Tabitha has 15 seniors on the wait list.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.