Advertisement

3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old pilot William “Bill” Lauber, of Milford; 58-year-old passenger Christine “Christy” Lauber, of Milford; and 21-year-old passenger Regan Lauber, of Lincoln, died in the Thursday afternoon crash near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Bill is the owner of Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services in Milford. Christy is his wife and Regan is their daughter. The family was flying back from visiting another daughter in Texas when the crash happened.

The OHP said the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A Superior man was killed in a crash on Highway 78 on Wednesday.
Superior man dies in Webster County crash
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity

Latest News

Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity
It’s something not felt in a while, the first St. Patrick’s Day since 2019 that feels a bit...
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness in Lincoln
Lincoln financial professional gives tips on managing inflation
Flu numbers rise in Nebraska and Lancaster County
Health officials concerned as flu illnesses rise late in the season