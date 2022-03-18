3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old pilot William “Bill” Lauber, of Milford; 58-year-old passenger Christine “Christy” Lauber, of Milford; and 21-year-old passenger Regan Lauber, of Lincoln, died in the Thursday afternoon crash near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Bill is the owner of Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services in Milford. Christy is his wife and Regan is their daughter. The family was flying back from visiting another daughter in Texas when the crash happened.

The OHP said the crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

