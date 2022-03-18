Advertisement

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness in Lincoln

March Madness during St. Patrick's Day in Lincoln
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s something not felt in a while, the first St. Patrick’s Day since 2019 that feels a bit like normal. It also just happens to coincide with the kickoff to March Madness.

“We go through a lot of Guinness. We go through a lot of Jameson. We go through a lot of bud light,” Joel Schossow Owner of McKinney’s said.

The popular spot in the Haymarket is hosting their 8th annual block party. It’s was the first time in three years the party had been held without pandemic restrictions.

“It’s fun to put [costume] on and see people smile and people will stop me in the street and cars will drive by and say ‘great outfit,’” said Kurt Elder of Lincoln.

Thursday isn’t just about celebrating St. Paddy’s Day. A Lincoln chapter of an Irish American fraternal organization is at the block party helping raise funds for Ukraine.

“Essentially what we’re doing is you give us what you feel good with and you take whatever you want off the table,” said Derrick Masters with the Ancient Order of Hibernians. “This is probably one of the more generous years we’ve had with everything that’s going on over there.”

Stopping downtown Captain Jack’s has all the corned beef and fixings catered in from Tina’s Cafe.

Over at Buffalo Wings and Rings, they celebrated the holiday but also the non-stop hoops.

“We have the green beer flowing and it just adds extra excitement to all the basketball,” said Michael Barton, General Manager of Buffalo Wings and Rings.

The restaurant’s general manager said he hires additional staff for this week.

“It’s really the first tournament we’ve had since COVID where it feels back to normal, so to pair that with St. Paddy’s Day which is also a big drinking day this is going to be one of our busiest weekends of the year,” Barton said.

It isn’t every year that the holiday and the hoops collide, but area businesses were thankful for it.

“The turnout has been amazing,” Schossow said. “We love the people of Lincoln and everybody is having a great time

On Thursday, Lincoln Police also stepped up patrols using extra grant money. The goal was to limit crashes, DUI’s and make sure bars and restaurants were serving responsibly.

