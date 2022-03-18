Advertisement

Coleman hosts ‘Fly Like Chi’ Youth Camp


Malachi Coleman talks to young athletes at the 'Fly Like Chi' camp in Lincoln.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East three-sport star Malachi Coleman spent his spring break differently than his classmates. He hosted a 3-day camp for youth across the area.

The event, titled ‘Fly Like Chi,’ attracted several aspiring athletes and included a variety of agility and strength training activities. Proceeds will help benefit the local foster care system, in which Coleman continues to support.

Coleman is a high-profile football recruit who holds scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa, and a number of Division-I programs.

The ‘Fly Like Chi’ camp was organized by Three Pillars Performance in Lincoln. Registrants learned about nutrition, running technique, and Coleman’s upbringing. The Lincoln East junior shared his testimonial of homelessness, and emphasized the importance of overcoming adversity. Coleman also participated in a variety of games with the young athletes, including dodgeball.

