Advertisement

Doc Sadler leaving the Huskers after position eliminated

Doc Sadler
Doc Sadler(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Friday that as part of the restructuring of his men’s basketball staff, the position of Special Assistant to the Head Coach has been eliminated, and Doc Sadler will depart the Nebraska program.

Sadler has been on Hoiberg’s staff for the past three seasons, the first two as an assistant coach before moving into the special assistant role in 2021-22. Sadler served for six years as Nebraska head coach and also worked on Hoiberg’s staff at Iowa State.

“Doc has given his heart and soul to the Nebraska basketball program twice in his coaching career, and we appreciate all his contributions to the success of Husker basketball,” Hoiberg said. “Doc has a great basketball mind and has been a valuable resource on our coaching staffs both here and at Iowa State. I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

RELATED: Assistant Coach Matt Abdelmassih no longer part of Nebraska Men's Basketball team

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity
A Superior man was killed in a crash on Highway 78 on Wednesday.
Superior man dies in Webster County crash
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade

Latest News

Nebraska Women's Basketball
Huskers tip March Madness with Gonzaga
Amy Williams
Huskers practice in Louisville ahead of NCAA Tournament
Schultz wins 100th match, four Huskers advance to NCAA Quarterfinals
Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change