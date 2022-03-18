Doc Sadler leaving the Huskers after position eliminated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Friday that as part of the restructuring of his men’s basketball staff, the position of Special Assistant to the Head Coach has been eliminated, and Doc Sadler will depart the Nebraska program.

Sadler has been on Hoiberg’s staff for the past three seasons, the first two as an assistant coach before moving into the special assistant role in 2021-22. Sadler served for six years as Nebraska head coach and also worked on Hoiberg’s staff at Iowa State.

“Doc has given his heart and soul to the Nebraska basketball program twice in his coaching career, and we appreciate all his contributions to the success of Husker basketball,” Hoiberg said. “Doc has a great basketball mind and has been a valuable resource on our coaching staffs both here and at Iowa State. I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

