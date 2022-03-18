Friday Forecast: Morning precipitation then cool and breezy afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain and snow will come to an end this morning. This weekend looks to be warmer and dry. Precipitation is possible again during the first half of next week.

A low pressure system will continue to move northeast through the region today. Rain, rain/snow mix and snow should wrap up from west to east in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas this morning. This afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy, cool and breezy for much of the area. High temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Part of Southeast Nebraska will likely have highs in the mid to upper 40s due to precipitation lingering later into the day. Winds should be north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

This weekend looks to be mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Sunday will likely be breezy. High temperatures Saturday should be in the 60s with mainly low to mid 70s in the forecast for Sunday.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Another storm system looks to move through the region the first half of next week. Rain is likely Monday and Tuesday. There could be some isolated thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. It will be cold enough Wednesday morning that a rain/snow mix or snow is possible. Precipitation should become all rain later Wednesday morning. Monday looks to be breezy. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to be windy.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

