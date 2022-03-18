Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Morning precipitation then cool and breezy afternoon

Precipitation Ends This Morning, Cool & Breezy This Afternoon
By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain and snow will come to an end this morning. This weekend looks to be warmer and dry. Precipitation is possible again during the first half of next week.

A low pressure system will continue to move northeast through the region today. Rain, rain/snow mix and snow should wrap up from west to east in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas this morning. This afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy, cool and breezy for much of the area. High temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Part of Southeast Nebraska will likely have highs in the mid to upper 40s due to precipitation lingering later into the day. Winds should be north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

This weekend looks to be mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Sunday will likely be breezy. High temperatures Saturday should be in the 60s with mainly low to mid 70s in the forecast for Sunday.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Another storm system looks to move through the region the first half of next week. Rain is likely Monday and Tuesday. There could be some isolated thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. It will be cold enough Wednesday morning that a rain/snow mix or snow is possible. Precipitation should become all rain later Wednesday morning. Monday looks to be breezy. Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to be windy.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
A Superior man was killed in a crash on Highway 78 on Wednesday.
Superior man dies in Webster County crash
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity

Latest News

Precipitation Ends This Morning, Cool & Breezy This Afternoon
Brandon's Friday Morning Forecast
Friday 7am Skycast
Friday Forecast: Rain AND snow possible early...then a cool and dry afternoon
Kens Evening Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
Thursday High Temperatures
Cooler and breezy with precipitation possible today