Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a look at a few events happening in the Capital City from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

St. Patrick’s Weekend At Kinkaider Brewing Co.

Are you ready for three days of Irish shenanigans? Come down to Kinkaider Brewing Co. to celebrate and socialize, all while wearing something green. There is going to be live music all three days and some of your favorite Irish fare!

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Always...Patsy Cline

One of the most beloved names in country music is the subject of this funny and touching tribute. The musical is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in 1961 and continued a unique pen pal relationship with Cline throughout her life. The musical, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., $10 general admission

More info: HERE

Husker Lawn And Leisure Show

Spring is right around the corner and this event will get you even more excited about that! The 20 th Annual Husker Lawn and Leisure Show will have everything to get you ready for outdoor activities as the weather warms up. You don’t want to miss this show with all the incredible landscape displays, unmatched variety of exhibits and friendly atmosphere!

Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tickets: $7

More info: HERE

Nebraska Baseball

You might need a light jacket, but this weekend is going to be perfect for some baseball. The Huskers welcome the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders to Lincoln for a three-game series. Bring the whole family, grab your favorite ballpark snacks and enjoy the game. Go Big Red!

Friday 6:35 p.m., Saturday 2:05 p.m., Sunday 12:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $7

More info: HERE

National Quilting Day

Celebrate National Quilting Day at the International Quilt Museum. The 11th National Quilting Day resumes after a two-year break due to COVID. This event is full of hands-on activities, quilt exhibits, demonstrations and lectures. For a full listing of lectures and activities, please check out their website.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

