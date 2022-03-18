Advertisement

Huskers tip March Madness with Gonzaga

Nebraska Women's Basketball
Nebraska Women's Basketball(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By NU Media Relations
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 8 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for an NCAA Tournament win when the Huskers battle the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday in the NCAA Tournament First Round in Louisville, Ky.

Tip time for Nebraska’s game with Gonzaga is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage provided by ESPN News. All games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will be televised by the ESPN family of networks.

No. 1 seed Louisville will square off with No. 16 seed Albany in Friday’s second game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The Cardinals and Danes will appear on ESPN2.

Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will call the action on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM in Lincoln, along with 590 AM in Omaha), the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

The Huskers (24-8, 11-7 Big Ten) are making their second NCAA appearance under sixth-year head coach Amy Williams after earning their 15th overall NCAA bid in program history.

Nebraska finished sixth in the Big Ten Conference standings and No. 23 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. NU’s 24 wins are tied for fourth in school history, and the Big Red’s three wins over AP Top 10 teams during the regular season also match the most in a season in program history.

The Huskers are led by second-team All-Big Ten selections Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski and honorable-mention All-Big Ten picks Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne. Shelley was also a Big Ten All-Defensive Team choice by the league media while Markowski was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Nebraska’s captains, Haiby and Bourne earned All-Big Ten recognition for the second time.

The Huskers, who are 11-4 since resuming competition after a COVID pause (Jan. 17-26), have won seven of their last nine games, including victories over then-AP No. 5 Indiana (72-55, Feb. 14) and then-AP No. 10 Michigan (76-73, March 4). Six of Nebraska’s eight losses on the season have come at the hands of current AP Top 25 teams.

The Nebraska women's basketball team is getting ready for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

