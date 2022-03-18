Advertisement

Lincoln North Star’s Tony Quattrocchi retires from coaching

Lincoln North Star falls in OT to Kearney
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star boys basketball coach Tony Quattrocchi announced he’s retiring from coaching on Friday. Quattrocchi led the Navigators program for 19 years, guiding the school to the NSAA State Tournament three times. In 2019, his team, which featured Division-I signees Donovan Williams and Josiah Allick, reached the Class A Semifinals.

Quattrocchi plans to continue teaching at Lincoln North Star.

