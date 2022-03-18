NSP renews request for information in the disappearance of Linda Dillard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is renewing its request for information regarding the disappearance of Linda Dillard, who went missing last June in southeast Nebraska.

Dillard was last seen on June 16, 2021, in the rural Table Rock area. As part of the investigation, NSP and assisting agencies have conducted multiple searches in the area where Dillard was last seen.

In a search warrant filed by NSP, investigators say she may have been a victim of a crime of “theft, assault, kidnapping, and/or murder.”

According to court records, NSP believes Dillard, who lived near Fairbury, left to join friends in Pawnee County in mid June, where they drank and smoked meth at a farmstead. After a search of the property, a wig belonging to Dillard was located as well as clothes belonging to her. According to NSP, investigators were told by people who were at the farm that Dillard and a man at the property had an argument and she left. She has not been seen since.

Dillard was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black DKNY boxer brief shorts, and brown Birkenstock type sandals. Dillard is described as a white female, 5′0″, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly dyed or wearing a wig).

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this investigation. Tips can be made anonymously through Nebraska Crime Stoppers via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

