Saturday Forecast: A weekend warm-up...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild-to-warm temperatures and dry conditions will carry us into “astronomical” spring this weekend...

A departing weather system will mean clearing skies later Friday night and into Saturday morning...along with seasonably cool temperatures to begin the weekend. Temperatures by early Saturday will have fallen into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Saturday AM Lows
Saturday AM Lows(KOLN)

Plenty of sunshine and a bit of a west-southwest breeze will allow afternoon temperatures to reach the 60s in most locations. on Saturday.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)

Winds will increase a bit on Sunday...as our region will be between a departing area of high pressure to our east...and a developing low pressure system to our west. Those southerly winds and partly-to-mostly sunny skies will help us reach the 70s by Sunday afternoon...quite fitting when you consider that astronomical spring arrive at 10:33am Sunday morning. South winds of 15-to-25 mph will be common...with some areas seeing gusts to 30 or 35 mph by afternoon.

Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

The weekend is expected to be dry...but our medium-range weather models continue to show strong support for a significant weather system impacting the area early next week. Precipitation chances will increase Monday afternoon...continue into Monday night and Tuesday...and perhaps linger into the first-half of the day on Wednesday. Much of the moisture associated with this weather-maker is expected to be rain...but snow will also be a good be bet for parts of Nebraska on the back-side of this system. We’ll have forecast updates on this storm system over the weekend.

Regional Skycast - Monday
Regional Skycast - Monday(KOLN)
Regional Skycast - Tuesday
Regional Skycast - Tuesday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day highlights the mild and dry weekend...showcases the next moisture chance early next week, along with a significant cool down...then gradually warms us back up by the end of the week.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

