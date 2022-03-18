Schultz wins 100th match, four Huskers advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

Detroit – Ridge Lovett, Mikey Labriola, Eric Schultz and Christian Lance advance to the 2022 NCAA Championship quarterfinals after claiming victories in their respective second round matches on Thursday evening. All eight qualifying Nebraska wrestlers remain alive as the team ends the first day in seventh place with 14.5 points.

Lovett (149) was the first Husker to secure his spot in Friday’s quarterfinals, defeating Campbell’s #7 Joshua Heil by decision, 8-1. Lovett scored a takedown and four nearfall points in Period 2 to hold the 4-1 advantage. In the final period, Lovett recorded four more points en route to his first quarterfinal appearance.

Labriola (174) will make his third NCAA Championship quarterfinal as he advanced with a 3-2 decision over Purdue’s #25 Gerrit Nijenhuis. The conference rematch went in favor of Labriola this time as the junior scored three points in Period 2 to secure the win.

Schultz (197) also earned a spot in the quarterfinals as he defeated #14 Greg Bulsak of Rutgers. The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Schultz tallied a takedown in each of the final two periods to claim the 4-3 victory by decision.

Rounding out the group as the fourth and final Husker to qualify for the quarterfinals was Lance at heavyweight. Lance faced Air Force’s #5 Wyatt Hendrickson in the Round of 16 and the two were tied 0-0 after Period 1. The senior then scored first in the second period with an escape and tallied two takedowns in the third on his way to the 5-4 decision.

Chad Red Jr., Peyton Robb and Taylor Venz fell in their respective second round bouts, but will wrestle back through the consolation bracket on Friday. Red Jr. (141) managed to come from behind and tie up his match with a pair of takedowns in Period 3 but was unable to come out on top in overtime against #3 Sebastian Rivera of Rutgers. Robb (157) held the 5-4 advantage over Lehigh’s #7 Josh Humphreys to start the final two minutes, but Humphreys attacked late and grabbed the 8-5 decision. At 184, Venz fell to Ohio State’s #7 Kaleb Romero, 5-1. Venz scored first with an escape in Period 2 before Romero scored five-straight points to send the Husker to wrestlebacks.

Bubba Wilson (165) ended the night by advancing in the consolation bracket. Wilson earned a 3-1 decision over Gardner-Webb’s #22 Rodrick Mosley in the first consolation round, scoring a takedown and an escape to earn his first win of the day.

Session III quarterfinals and consolation matches get started Friday at 10 a.m. (CT). Semifinals will be contested starting at 7 p.m. (CT).

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

