Troopers complete St. Patrick’s Day Campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed a special enforcement operation designed to maintain safe roadways on St. Patrick’s Day.

“On St. Patrick’s Day or any other day, it’s always important to have a sober driver lined up if you’ve been drinking,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Alcohol plays a factor in approximately one of every three fatal crashes in Nebraska. Using a designated driver, a rideshare, a cab, or safe ride program makes your ride home safer for you and everyone else on the road.”

During the St. Patrick’s Day effort, troopers arrested three people for driving under the influence and issued citations for speeding (66), open alcohol container (8), minor in possession of alcohol (3), driving under suspension (8), no seat belt (3), and improper child restraint (1). Troopers also performed 63 motorist assists throughout the day.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.