Advertisement

Troopers complete St. Patrick’s Day Campaign

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed a special enforcement operation designed...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed a special enforcement operation designed to maintain safe roadways on St. Patrick’s Day.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed a special enforcement operation designed to maintain safe roadways on St. Patrick’s Day.

“On St. Patrick’s Day or any other day, it’s always important to have a sober driver lined up if you’ve been drinking,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Alcohol plays a factor in approximately one of every three fatal crashes in Nebraska. Using a designated driver, a rideshare, a cab, or safe ride program makes your ride home safer for you and everyone else on the road.”

During the St. Patrick’s Day effort, troopers arrested three people for driving under the influence and issued citations for speeding (66), open alcohol container (8), minor in possession of alcohol (3), driving under suspension (8), no seat belt (3), and improper child restraint (1). Troopers also performed 63 motorist assists throughout the day.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Matt Abdelmassih
Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity
A Superior man was killed in a crash on Highway 78 on Wednesday.
Superior man dies in Webster County crash

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Saturday Forecast: A weekend warm-up...
Jeff Fortenberry
FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash
Linda Dillard
NSP renews request for information in the disappearance of Linda Dillard